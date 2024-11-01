Kenneth Chesebro's Law License Suspended Amid Election Controversy

Kenneth Chesebro, a former attorney for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, has had his New York law license suspended indefinitely. The suspension follows his guilty plea last year concerning a scheme to overturn Trump's defeat in Georgia.

In October 2023, Chesebro admitted to conspiracy involving false documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. New York's Appellate Division viewed his actions as a 'serious crime', necessitating the suspension.

The court has requested Chesebro's explanation for why he shouldn't face final disbarment, while noting he has no active law license outside New York. Chesebro's role was crucial in crafting the controversial alternate elector strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)