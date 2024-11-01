Left Menu

Kenneth Chesebro's Law License Suspended Amid Election Controversy

Kenneth Chesebro, former lawyer for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, has had his New York law license indefinitely suspended due to a guilty plea related to election strategies in Georgia. The court deemed his actions a serious crime and ordered further explanations for why he shouldn't be disbarred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 01:58 IST
Kenneth Chesebro's Law License Suspended Amid Election Controversy

Kenneth Chesebro, a former attorney for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, has had his New York law license suspended indefinitely. The suspension follows his guilty plea last year concerning a scheme to overturn Trump's defeat in Georgia.

In October 2023, Chesebro admitted to conspiracy involving false documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. New York's Appellate Division viewed his actions as a 'serious crime', necessitating the suspension.

The court has requested Chesebro's explanation for why he shouldn't face final disbarment, while noting he has no active law license outside New York. Chesebro's role was crucial in crafting the controversial alternate elector strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024