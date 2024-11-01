Left Menu

Legacy of Devender Singh Rana: A Reflection

Devender Singh Rana, a prominent BJP leader and Nagrota MLA in Jammu, passed away at the age of 59 in Faridabad. Known for his immense contributions to the region's politics and society, Rana's death has left a void, receiving widespread condolences from various political figures and the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devender Singh Rana, a leading voice for the Dogra community in Jammu, has passed away at the age of 59. The prominent BJP leader and Nagrota MLA died in a private hospital in Haryana, leaving behind a substantial political and entrepreneurial legacy in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Rana, who transitioned from the business world to politics, built a multi-crore automobile empire before making his mark in political circles. As news of his death circulated, scores of political leaders and locals gathered to pay their respects at his residence in Jammu, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Rana's brother, rushed to be with the family.

Political figures across party lines have expressed their grief and condolences, highlighting Rana's dedication to public service and his role in shaping Jammu's political landscape. His untimely demise, particularly on the auspicious day of Diwali, is seen as a significant loss for the local and broader political community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

