Supreme Court Denies Cornel West Ballot Bid in Pennsylvania

Cornel West, a third-party presidential candidate, was denied his bid by the Supreme Court to be on Pennsylvania's ballot. Justice Samuel Alito rejected the appeal. West could potentially draw votes away from Democrat Kamala Harris. A previous judge cited the risk of disrupting imminent elections as the reason for refusal.

Updated: 01-11-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:01 IST
  Country:
  United States

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Cornel West's application to be on the presidential ballot in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania. This decision represents a critical roadblock for West's campaign strategy.

Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees appeals from Pennsylvania, denied the emergency appeal without detailed comment. This follows the initial rejection by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, who found logistical challenges in reprinting ballots too high a hurdle.

Cornel West, the liberal academic and Union Theological Seminary professor, risked potentially diverting votes from Democratic nomination hopeful Kamala Harris. However, the timing and nature of West's appeal did not outweigh federal legal precedents advising against election disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

