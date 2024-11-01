Political Storm Erupts: 'Imported Maal' Controversy in Shiv Sena
Shaina N C, Shiv Sena's candidate for the Mumbadevi assembly seat, has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for allegedly insulting her with the term 'imported maal.' Sawant refutes the allegations, claiming misinterpretation. The controversy has sparked political debates in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political development, Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi assembly candidate Shaina N C has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant. She alleges that Sawant referred to her as 'imported maal,' a term she finds insulting and demeaning.
Sawant, representing the Mumbai South constituency, claims his remarks have been misunderstood. Meanwhile, Shaina, formerly with BJP, has recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and is contesting the Mumbadevi seat against Congress's Amin Patel.
Political ripples continue as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urges the Election Commission of India to address Sawant's alleged derogatory comment. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Shiv Sena MP's 'Imported Maal' Comment
Shaina NC Joins Shiv Sena, Files Nomination for Mumbadevi Constituency
Shaina NC Joins Shiv Sena, Aims for Mumbadevi Victory
Shaina NC: Shiv Sena's New Hope in Mumbadevi as Maharashtra Polls Near
Shaina NC Shifts Allegiance to Shiv Sena, Eyes Mumbadevi Win