Political Storm Erupts: 'Imported Maal' Controversy in Shiv Sena

Shaina N C, Shiv Sena's candidate for the Mumbadevi assembly seat, has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for allegedly insulting her with the term 'imported maal.' Sawant refutes the allegations, claiming misinterpretation. The controversy has sparked political debates in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi assembly candidate Shaina N C has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant. She alleges that Sawant referred to her as 'imported maal,' a term she finds insulting and demeaning.

Sawant, representing the Mumbai South constituency, claims his remarks have been misunderstood. Meanwhile, Shaina, formerly with BJP, has recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and is contesting the Mumbadevi seat against Congress's Amin Patel.

Political ripples continue as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urges the Election Commission of India to address Sawant's alleged derogatory comment. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

