Political Storm Erupts: 'Imported Maal' Controversy in Shiv Sena

In a heated political development, Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi assembly candidate Shaina N C has filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant. She alleges that Sawant referred to her as 'imported maal,' a term she finds insulting and demeaning.

Sawant, representing the Mumbai South constituency, claims his remarks have been misunderstood. Meanwhile, Shaina, formerly with BJP, has recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and is contesting the Mumbadevi seat against Congress's Amin Patel.

Political ripples continue as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urges the Election Commission of India to address Sawant's alleged derogatory comment. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)