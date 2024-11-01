Left Menu

Congress Challenges Election Commission's Neutrality

The Congress criticized the Election Commission for dismissing their claims of irregularities in Haryana's assembly polls, alleging the EC's condescending tone. The party warns they may seek legal recourse if the EC continues using dismissive language. Congress emphasizes these are specific complaints needing thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, accusing it of ditching neutrality after rejecting allegations of irregularities in the Haryana assembly polls. The opposition party claims the EC's tone was condescending, hinting at possible legal action if the attitude persists.

The Congress's criticism surfaces days after the EC brushed off the party's claims as unfounded doubts aiming to cast aspersions on the electoral process. Congress accuses the EC of being dismissive, emphasizing that while their complaints are specific, the EC's responses remain generic.

Highlighted in a letter by senior Congress members, the party insists that sidelining grievances escalate the need for seeking judicial intervention, similar to the situation faced in 2019. They challenge the EC's claim of unbiased assessments, stating multiple instances where transparency was compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

