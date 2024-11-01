Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Northeastern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon killed at least 24 on Friday, increasing recent conflict casualties from eight. Lebanon's National News Agency reported four strikes in different villages, as rescuers search for survivors amidst devastation. Hezbollah's military infrastructure is the stated target; 60,000 residents have evacuated the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:02 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Northeastern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest development of escalating tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals in northeastern Lebanon. The alarming increase in casualties adds to the already volatile situation since the conflict with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah intensified last month.

The Israeli military has indicated that the objective of the operation in Lebanon is to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure. The vulnerability of the affected regions has put immense pressure on local emergency services, currently engaged in rescue operations.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency has reported four separate airstrikes across northeastern villages, prompting a frantic search for survivors trapped under debris in Younine, a town in the Bekaa Valley. The Israeli bombardment has forced around 60,000 residents to flee their homes in the beleaguered Baalbek-Hermel region, according to local lawmaker Hussein Haj Hassan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024