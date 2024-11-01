Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Northeastern Lebanon

In the latest development of escalating tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals in northeastern Lebanon. The alarming increase in casualties adds to the already volatile situation since the conflict with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah intensified last month.

The Israeli military has indicated that the objective of the operation in Lebanon is to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure. The vulnerability of the affected regions has put immense pressure on local emergency services, currently engaged in rescue operations.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency has reported four separate airstrikes across northeastern villages, prompting a frantic search for survivors trapped under debris in Younine, a town in the Bekaa Valley. The Israeli bombardment has forced around 60,000 residents to flee their homes in the beleaguered Baalbek-Hermel region, according to local lawmaker Hussein Haj Hassan.

(With inputs from agencies.)