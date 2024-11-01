Left Menu

Global Headlines: A Tapestry of Politics, Power, and Partnerships

Friday's headlines capture a variety of significant events: Militants attacked Uttar Pradesh natives in Jammu & Kashmir; PM Modi targeted Congress for undeliverable promises; economist Bibek Debroy passed away; Amit Shah inaugurated a waste-to-energy plant; and U.S. sanctions highlighted Indian entities supporting Russia. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris critiqued Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident on Friday evening, militants targeted two individuals from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, marking the fifth terrorist attack since mid-October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for making unrealistic promises, accusing the party of misleading the public. This comes as Bibek Debroy, a renowned economist and chairman of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, passed away at the age of 69.

In other major developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad. Across the Atlantic, U.S. sanctions questioned the roles of 15 Indian entities in Russia's military industry, as Kamala Harris launched an intense critique against Donald Trump, describing him as 'unstable' and 'obsessed with revenge'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

