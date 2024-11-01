Left Menu

Political Clash: Congress Defends Karnataka Promises Amid Modi's Criticism

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara and other Congress leaders refute PM Narendra Modi's criticism over unfulfilled promises, labeling it as election-driven jealousy. Congress officials highlight budget allocations and accuse Modi of failing to deliver on his own pledges, emphasizing the party's commitment to fulfilling electoral assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:40 IST
Political Clash: Congress Defends Karnataka Promises Amid Modi's Criticism
Karnataka minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations of the Congress Party's failure to honor promises in Karnataka, terming the criticism as a politically motivated 'jealousy factor.' Emphasizing the government's allocation of Rs 56,000 crores for guarantees, Parameshwara questioned Modi's motives.

Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali commented on Modi's remarks, suggesting they reveal his own unfulfilled promises. Ali stated that Modi's apparent acceptance of past failures, such as not providing 2 crore jobs or Rs 15 lakhs to citizens, reflects pressure from Congress.

Congress leaders like Udit Raj and Rajesh Thakur criticized Modi's claims, highlighting his unkept promises, while Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu praised Congress's ability to deliver. Meanwhile, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi's government of deceitful tactics, urging vigilance against false promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024