Political Clash: Congress Defends Karnataka Promises Amid Modi's Criticism

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations of the Congress Party's failure to honor promises in Karnataka, terming the criticism as a politically motivated 'jealousy factor.' Emphasizing the government's allocation of Rs 56,000 crores for guarantees, Parameshwara questioned Modi's motives.

Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali commented on Modi's remarks, suggesting they reveal his own unfulfilled promises. Ali stated that Modi's apparent acceptance of past failures, such as not providing 2 crore jobs or Rs 15 lakhs to citizens, reflects pressure from Congress.

Congress leaders like Udit Raj and Rajesh Thakur criticized Modi's claims, highlighting his unkept promises, while Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu praised Congress's ability to deliver. Meanwhile, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi's government of deceitful tactics, urging vigilance against false promises.

