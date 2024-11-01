Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Slams 'Imported Maal' Remarks Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemn Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's derogatory comments against Shaina NC. Tensions escalate as Sawant defends himself, while political leaders rally for women's respect. The controversy unfolds with legal actions and upcoming state elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday strongly criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for his derogatory 'imported maal' comment against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Shinde asserted that the women of Maharashtra would take action against such disrespect and make their voices heard.

The controversy erupted after Sawant allegedly used the remark, referring to Shaina's switch from BJP to another party. In response, Shaina NC filed a complaint at Nagpada Police Station, prompting an investigation into the offensive language used.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also condemned Sawant's comments, stressing the importance of dignity and respect for women in Maharashtra. Pawar stated that such remarks oppose the state's core values and lauded the role of women as inspirational figures in their society.

