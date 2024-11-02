Bribery Charges Loom: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces 2025 Trial

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to face corruption charges in a trial scheduled for April 21, 2025. The U.S. District Judge Dale Ho announced the date amid Adams' ongoing reelection efforts.

Adams, who took office in January 2022, faces accusations of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, potentially compromising city safety regarding Turkey's planned consulate.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly expressed support for Adams, who disagrees with his Democratic peers' harsher critiques of Trump, as both navigate their respective legal challenges.

