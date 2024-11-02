Eknath Shinde Confident of People's Support in Maharashtra

With election fever building in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exudes confidence in the people's mandate, emphasizing his belief in direct dialogues with constituents. Highlighting the state's Rs. 15,000 crores commitment to farmers, Shinde questions the opposition's criticism of his active engagement with the public.

Playing down rumors about his candidacy as the Mahayuti alliance's chief ministerial face, Shinde underlines the government's developmental achievements and equitable contributions from all team members. Meanwhile, he remains non-committal on fielding a candidate against Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim, focusing instead on supporting the alliance's broader electoral strategy.

Shinde criticized Congress for cautioning against unfeasible freebies and defends the Ladli Behen Yojna as a pivotal campaign promise, while ensuring fiscal responsibility adhered to. He accuses opponents of underestimating his administration's capability and commitment to furthering state development and benefiting the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)