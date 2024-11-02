Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Apologizes Amid 'Imported Maal' Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant apologized for his controversial remarks targeting Shaina NC, claiming his words were misinterpreted. Shaina NC condemned the comments, leading to an FIR and commissions taking cognizance. Sawant expressed regret and accused opponents of targeting him ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:09 IST
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Apologizes Amid 'Imported Maal' Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arvind Sawant, a senior leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), issued an apology following his controversial 'imported maal' remark directed at fellow Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Sawant claimed that his words were taken out of context and emphasized that disrespect towards women was never his intention.

The controversy gained momentum when Shaina NC publicly condemned Sawant's comments, highlighting the issue of female objectification. An FIR was lodged, and both the Election Commission and Women Commission took notice of the situation, reflecting the gravity of the allegations against Sawant.

Sawant defended his record, stating he never mentioned Shaina NC by name, and accused opponents of damaging his reputation. He reiterated his respect for women and viewed the attacks as politically motivated, occurring just weeks before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

