Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Apologizes Amid 'Imported Maal' Controversy

Arvind Sawant, a senior leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), issued an apology following his controversial 'imported maal' remark directed at fellow Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Sawant claimed that his words were taken out of context and emphasized that disrespect towards women was never his intention.

The controversy gained momentum when Shaina NC publicly condemned Sawant's comments, highlighting the issue of female objectification. An FIR was lodged, and both the Election Commission and Women Commission took notice of the situation, reflecting the gravity of the allegations against Sawant.

Sawant defended his record, stating he never mentioned Shaina NC by name, and accused opponents of damaging his reputation. He reiterated his respect for women and viewed the attacks as politically motivated, occurring just weeks before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)