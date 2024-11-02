Left Menu

Age Controversy Clouds Jharkhand Politics

Amid an age controversy involving Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accused Soren's government of deceit over five years. The BJP critiques Soren's inflated age claim over time. JMM MLA Kalpana Soren defends her husband, labelling the controversy a BJP fear tactic.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's age has intensified, with BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accusing Soren's government of operating on falsehoods for the past five years. Shah Deo alleged that the age discrepancy exemplifies 'Einstein's relativity theory', questioning how Soren managed to age seven years in a five-year span.

In defense, Soren's wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the BJP of fabricating the age issue due to their fear of Hemant Soren. She argued that the BJP has been unable to find substantial grounds against her husband, resorting instead to exaggerating this so-called 'age controversy'.

The BJP has requested the Election Commission of India to investigate the age inconsistency found in Soren's recent affidavits. Elections for Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats are slated for November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

