HBCU Homecomings: The Power of Tradition and Voter Mobilization

Nia Heaston, a student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, joined the throngs of people celebrating the university's homecoming weekend, an event rich in cultural and community pride.

The event not only celebrated the roots of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) but also highlighted significant efforts to engage young voters amidst a historic presidential election. With Kamala Harris, a Howard University alumna, on the ticket as a vice-presidential candidate, these institutions became focal points of political activity.

Engagement was spurred by various initiatives, such as "Walk to the Polls," while rallies and events underscored the importance of the Black vote. In a landscape where voter turnout could be pivotal, HBCU traditions fused with civic responsibility to create momentum for change.

