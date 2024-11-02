Pawar Family Divides Diwali Padwa Amidst Political Tensions

The long-standing tradition of celebrating Diwali Padwa in the Pawar family has seen a notable change this year, as political tensions rise ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar hosted separate gatherings at their residences in Baramati, marking an unusual split in the festivities.

In a departure from the usual joint celebration, Ajit hosted the festival at his home in Katewadi along with his wife, Sunetra, and son, Parth. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, with Supriya Sule, held the event at Govind Bagh. The family matriarch expressed his disappointment over the division, citing inconvenience to attendees as a concern.

Ajit Pawar emphasized that the separate celebrations were intended to avoid crowding at Govind Bagh. He remarked on giving visitors a smoother experience. Supriya Sule and Parth Pawar reiterated the significance of the family tradition and expressed hope for future reunification. The emerging political rivalry has underlined a Pawar versus Pawar dynamic ahead of the volatile election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)