Biden's Union Rally in Scranton: A Swan Song for Harris

President Joe Biden made a nostalgic return to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, participating in a significant campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. The rally, held on Saturday, comes as Harris attempts to defeat Republican contender Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Scranton holds historical significance for Biden, whose connection to the town runs deep. Although he is no longer the leading face of the Democratic ticket following his presidential term ending in January, his presence in Scranton symbolizes his enduring legacy, particularly in appealing to union workers—a crucial voter base for the Democratic Party.

During the rally, Biden expressed his unwavering pride and support for unions, lauding his and Harris' initiatives on pensions and healthcare reform. However, his previous offhand comment about Trump supporters overshadowed Harris' campaign efforts, yet it didn't deter his speaking engagement in Pennsylvania.

