Sana Malik Challenges BJP as Maharashtra Elections Heat Up

Sana Malik, NCP candidate, criticizes BJP for opposing Nawab Malik's candidacy. Despite challenges, she believes in winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections on work done. The Mahayuti alliance faces friction with Nawab Malik's contest, creating significant political tension ahead of November 20 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:15 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) candidate from Anushakti Nagar assembly seat and daughter of Nawab Malik, Sana Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sana Malik, the NCP's candidate from the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat and daughter of Nawab Malik, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for opposing her father's candidacy for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat. Despite being alliance partners, the BJP has consistently resisted Nawab Malik's political endeavors, she claims.

Malik expressed her conviction on Saturday that her party's substantial work will ensure victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. She asserted that the public will choose candidates who have been active and accessible, emphasizing her party's confidence in the electorate.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP and Shiv Sena, faces new challenges after Nawab Malik filed his nomination. With Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil already declared as a candidate for the same seat, the alliance dynamics are tense. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, remains a significant force ahead of polling on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

