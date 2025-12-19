Shiv Sena's Ticket Frenzy: Civic Poll Aspirations Soar in Thane District
More than 3,300 individuals have applied for Shiv Sena tickets to contest in the upcoming civic polls across six municipal corporations in Thane district. The applications include a significant number from women. The selection process will commence with interviews scheduled from Saturday onwards.
A record number of over 3,300 individuals have submitted applications for Shiv Sena tickets to participate in the forthcoming civic elections in Thane district, according to party MP Naresh Mhaske.
The towns of Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Mira-Bhayandar have drawn significant interest, with a total of 3,348 applications, 1,548 of which are from women, Mhaske announced on Friday.
The battle for a spot among the 618 seats across these municipalities sees Thane leading with 1,277 applicants for 131 seats, while 682 individuals vie for 112 seats in KDMC. Interviews for selecting candidates will commence on Saturday, party leaders have confirmed.