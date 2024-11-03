Left Menu

BJP Pledges to Combat Illegal Immigration in Jharkhand Amid Election Drive

The BJP, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has voiced concerns over illegal immigration affecting Jharkhand’s tribal demography. The party promises decisive action and asserts that the current state government is compromising tribal safety for votes. Elections are upcoming in November, challenging the incumbents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:43 IST
BJP Pledges to Combat Illegal Immigration in Jharkhand Amid Election Drive
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the current Jharkhand government of allowing illegal immigration, significantly impacting the state's tribal demographics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders say decisive measures are needed to protect the state's indigenous population.

BJP figureheads emphasized the pivotal role of strict immigration enforcement as a solution, noting that migratory influences could potentially alter Jharkhand's cultural and socioeconomic fabric. Ravi Shankar Prasad insisted that BJP's proven track record in Assamese issues equally applies to Jharkhand.

The party's campaign calls for the removal of Hemant Soren's administration, insinuating a leniency towards infiltrators for electoral gains. With elections slated for mid-November, the BJP outlines its agenda, assuring tribal protection and return of lands allegedly taken by the illegal occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024