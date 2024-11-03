BJP Pledges to Combat Illegal Immigration in Jharkhand Amid Election Drive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the current Jharkhand government of allowing illegal immigration, significantly impacting the state's tribal demographics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders say decisive measures are needed to protect the state's indigenous population.

BJP figureheads emphasized the pivotal role of strict immigration enforcement as a solution, noting that migratory influences could potentially alter Jharkhand's cultural and socioeconomic fabric. Ravi Shankar Prasad insisted that BJP's proven track record in Assamese issues equally applies to Jharkhand.

The party's campaign calls for the removal of Hemant Soren's administration, insinuating a leniency towards infiltrators for electoral gains. With elections slated for mid-November, the BJP outlines its agenda, assuring tribal protection and return of lands allegedly taken by the illegal occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)