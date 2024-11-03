Media Morale Under Siege: Journalistic Challenges in BJP's Era

In a striking accusation, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that journalists are enduring severe treatment under BJP governance, aiming to break their morale. He referenced a video depicting a journalist being brutally beaten.

Yadav's comments drew reactions, with Hamirpur police responding that an FIR was filed on Monday regarding the incident, even though it became public on Friday.

The police have apprehended RK Soni, identified in the video, and efforts are underway to capture other suspects involved in the case.

