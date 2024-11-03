Left Menu

Media Morale Under Siege: Journalistic Challenges in BJP's Era

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, accused the BJP government of suppressing journalists' morale through intimidation and violence. He highlighted a disturbing video of an assaulted journalist, claiming it signals a broader pattern of abuses against the press under BJP rule. Authorities have begun arrests in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:13 IST
Media Morale Under Siege: Journalistic Challenges in BJP's Era
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking accusation, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that journalists are enduring severe treatment under BJP governance, aiming to break their morale. He referenced a video depicting a journalist being brutally beaten.

Yadav's comments drew reactions, with Hamirpur police responding that an FIR was filed on Monday regarding the incident, even though it became public on Friday.

The police have apprehended RK Soni, identified in the video, and efforts are underway to capture other suspects involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024