AAP Poised for Victory: Mann's Confidence in Dera Baba Nanak Bypoll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will secure victory in the upcoming bypoll for the Dera Baba Nanak assembly segment, scheduled for November 13.

During a public meeting in Kalanaur, Mann campaigned for AAP's candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, urging voters to choose AAP's election symbol, the 'jhadoo', when casting their votes. The bypolls for four assembly seats, including Dera Baba Nanak, were triggered after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. AAP's contender Randhawa is up against Congress' Jatinder Kaur and BJP's Ravikaran Singh Kahlon.

Mann took the opportunity to critique the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for not participating in the bypolls and highlighted his administration's achievements, including free electricity and government job creation without monetary bias. He accused previous administrations of corruption and urged the public to elect honest representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)