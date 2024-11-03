Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Political Motives Behind Waqf Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of politicizing the Waqf protests with no genuine intent to protect farmers. He criticized BJP's protest as a strategy to stoke communal tension while downplaying government efforts to resolve Waqf land issues. The ongoing political spat highlights growing tensions between state parties.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the BJP of using the Waqf issue for political gain, arguing that their protests lack a genuine interest in farmers' welfare.

Siddaramaiah urged the public to reject the BJP's divisive tactics, emphasizing the government's swift action to withdraw notices to farmers over Waqf land concerns. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy in stoking communal tensions for their political advantage.

The Chief Minister also criticized infighting within the BJP and accused them of distracting from their failures. He vowed to resist any efforts by external forces to undermine Karnataka's welfare schemes.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

