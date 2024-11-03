Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Political Motives Behind Waqf Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the BJP of using the Waqf issue for political gain, arguing that their protests lack a genuine interest in farmers' welfare.

Siddaramaiah urged the public to reject the BJP's divisive tactics, emphasizing the government's swift action to withdraw notices to farmers over Waqf land concerns. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy in stoking communal tensions for their political advantage.

The Chief Minister also criticized infighting within the BJP and accused them of distracting from their failures. He vowed to resist any efforts by external forces to undermine Karnataka's welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)