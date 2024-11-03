Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Political Motives Behind Waqf Protests
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of politicizing the Waqf protests with no genuine intent to protect farmers. He criticized BJP's protest as a strategy to stoke communal tension while downplaying government efforts to resolve Waqf land issues. The ongoing political spat highlights growing tensions between state parties.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the BJP of using the Waqf issue for political gain, arguing that their protests lack a genuine interest in farmers' welfare.
Siddaramaiah urged the public to reject the BJP's divisive tactics, emphasizing the government's swift action to withdraw notices to farmers over Waqf land concerns. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy in stoking communal tensions for their political advantage.
The Chief Minister also criticized infighting within the BJP and accused them of distracting from their failures. He vowed to resist any efforts by external forces to undermine Karnataka's welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rane Critiques Maharashtra Politics: Calls for Introspection and Development
Choking Politics: Pollution Crisis in Delhi
Controversy Surrounds Bulldozer Politics in Uttar Pradesh
Tensions in Budhana: Protests Over Social Media Post Spur Mass Arrests
Outrage in Bhagalpur: Temple Vandalism Sparks Protests