Samajwadi Party Accuses Police of Bias in Upcoming Kundarki Bypoll

The Samajwadi Party has accused the police of pressuring its supporters not to campaign for the party's candidate in the upcoming Kundarki assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh. The party has demanded the elections be conducted under paramilitary forces due to alleged police bias favoring the BJP.

Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has made serious allegations against the police, claiming that officers are coercing its supporters not to campaign for the party's candidate in the Kundarki assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 13, in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement released from the party's state headquarters on Sunday, state president Shyam Lal Pal alleged in a memorandum to UP's chief electoral officer that police from four stations were intimidating SP workers to support the BJP instead.

The memorandum highlighted that those resisting voting and campaigning for the BJP risk being falsely implicated in legal cases. The SP urged that the upcoming Kundarki bypoll be conducted under the supervision of paramilitary forces to ensure fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

