Political Duel Intensifies: Amin Patel Responds to Derogatory Remark Controversy

In the wake of derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant against Shaina NC of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Congress candidate Amin Patel emphasized his unwavering respect for women. The controversy, ignited on November 1, saw Sawant allegedly refer to Shaina as 'imported maal' while campaigning for Patel. Despite the uproar, both Sawant and Shaina NC have reportedly reached a mutual understanding with Sawant issuing an apology.

Amin Patel, contesting from the Mumba Devi assembly seat, reiterated his commitment to advocating for women's rights and safety, highlighting the support he receives from women in the constituency. He stated, 'The women here support us because we advocate for their safety, rights, and respect. For the past 15 years, the people of Mumba Devi have blessed me, and this time as well, the people are with me--101 percent.'

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20th, Patel remains confident in his electoral success, citing the significant progress and development achieved in the region under his leadership. Meanwhile, Shaina NC, now in the opposing camp following her recent exit from the BJP, will face Patel on Election Day, leading to an intense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)