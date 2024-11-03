Political Duel Intensifies: Amin Patel Responds to Derogatory Remark Controversy
Congress candidate Amin Patel, from Mumba Devi, clarifies his stand amid controversy over Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark against Shaina NC. Emphasizing respect for women, Patel highlights his longstanding support and commitment to women's rights as the Maharashtra assembly elections approach. Both Sawant and Shaina NC have reportedly settled the issue.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant against Shaina NC of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Congress candidate Amin Patel emphasized his unwavering respect for women. The controversy, ignited on November 1, saw Sawant allegedly refer to Shaina as 'imported maal' while campaigning for Patel. Despite the uproar, both Sawant and Shaina NC have reportedly reached a mutual understanding with Sawant issuing an apology.
Amin Patel, contesting from the Mumba Devi assembly seat, reiterated his commitment to advocating for women's rights and safety, highlighting the support he receives from women in the constituency. He stated, 'The women here support us because we advocate for their safety, rights, and respect. For the past 15 years, the people of Mumba Devi have blessed me, and this time as well, the people are with me--101 percent.'
With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20th, Patel remains confident in his electoral success, citing the significant progress and development achieved in the region under his leadership. Meanwhile, Shaina NC, now in the opposing camp following her recent exit from the BJP, will face Patel on Election Day, leading to an intense political showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Hidden Ally in Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Final Seat-Sharing Talks Underway
Wrestling Stars Join Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Cash Seizure Sparks Controversy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Vijaya Rahatkar Takes Helm at NCW: A New Chapter for Women's Rights