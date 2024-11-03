Left Menu

India's Global Vision: Growing Together with the World

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discusses India's growth aspirations, highlighting global goodwill and bilateral ties, particularly with Australia. He underscores the growing opportunities in education, research, and the Indian diaspora's role in enhancing international relationships, while promoting India's comprehensive strategic partnerships globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:36 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's ambition to grow collaboratively with the world, citing existing goodwill and international cooperation opportunities. Addressing the Indian community, Jaishankar highlighted historical ties and India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.

Jaishankar pointed to the benefits of India's workforce, noted for its education, work ethic, and family-centric values, as essential in a global market increasingly focused on AI and electric mobility. He stressed the importance of nurturing these attributes to strengthen India's global workforce.

The Minister underscored the growing India-Australia ties, attributing this to focused efforts by leaders and communities. He noted the significance of the Indian diaspora in Queensland and highlighted upcoming developments such as the new Indian consulate in Brisbane, reinforcing bilateral relations.

