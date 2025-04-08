President Murmu Strengthens Cultural Ties with Indian Diaspora in Portugal
During her visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the growing importance of the Indian diaspora in global relations and assured further strengthening of ties. Highlighting India's ascendant economy and socio-cultural exchanges, Murmu met Portuguese leaders to explore cooperation in various fields, commemorating strong bilateral relations.
- Country:
- Portugal
During a significant visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in the evolving global landscape, asserting the government's commitment to bolster ties with them and ensure their welfare.
Addressing the Indian community, Murmu highlighted India's trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, citing transformative government initiatives over the past decade. She emphasized India's leadership in the digital economy, technology, climate change, and knowledge economy.
In productive discussions with Portuguese leaders, including Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, President Murmu explored avenues for expanded cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. Her visit, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, celebrated strong cultural bonds and bilateral potential between India and Portugal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
