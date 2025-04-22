PM Modi Celebrates the Role of Indian Diaspora in Strengthening Indo-Saudi Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered accolades on the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a 'living bridge' that binds India and Saudi Arabia in a stronger alliance. Speaking ahead of his visit to the Kingdom, Modi emphasized the diaspora's significant role in fostering bilateral relations and vowed to prioritize their welfare and engagement according to the 4Cs principle – Care, Connect, Celebrate, and Contribute.

In a conversation with Arab News, Modi expressed gratitude towards King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support to the Indian community, particularly during the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Highlighting the ethos of the Indian diaspora, he remarked, 'Indians abide by the laws, showcase dedication and professionalism, and embody values of empathy and care.' Calling them 'rashtradoots' or national ambassadors, Modi reiterated his government's resolve to secure the diaspora's safety and well-being.

Discussing various initiatives over the last decade, Modi spotlighted programs like insurance schemes, scholarships, and skilling endeavors designed for the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. He extolled the 2.7 million-strong diaspora for upholding their cultural values while contributing as a vital link between the two countries. The Prime Minister also addressed the cultural, religious, and educational bonds shared by India and Saudi Arabia, recognizing the impact of shared traditions, yoga, cricket, and Indian entertainment in the Kingdom. Modi concluded by encouraging Saudi participation in the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai.

