Hemant Soren's Rally Energizes Ranchi Ahead of Crucial Jharkhand Elections

In a fervent display of political activism, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to the streets of Ranchi on Sunday, rallying support for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji. Maji is challenging BJP's incumbent MLA CP Singh for the crucial Ranchi seat.

Addressing a lively gathering, Soren criticized opposing forces and emphasized the alliance's commitment to progress. 'The people who do not even have the right are coming here and saying whatever they want. At least we have the right to come and speak in front of you,' Soren remarked. With elections looming on November 13, he presented Mahua Maji as the face of change from the INDIA alliance against the NDA.

Soren outlined the administration's achievements, despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited infrastructural developments, including the rapid construction of the Kantatoli flyover, as examples of progress made within 2.5 years. The upcoming state elections, set for November 13 and 20, will see 2.6 crore eligible voters determining the political landscape of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)