Sudan's Foreign Ministry Shake-Up: New Acting Minister Appointed

In a significant political development, Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has appointed a new acting foreign minister. The decision, made after a cabinet meeting on Sunday, appointed Ali Youssef Ahmed to succeed Hussein Awad Ali in the role.

The reshuffling of the foreign ministry leadership comes amidst Sudan's ongoing political changes and attempts to stabilize its governance. The statement from Burhan's office confirmed the transition, highlighting the government's efforts to adjust its foreign diplomatic strategies.

This change in leadership at the foreign ministry could potentially impact Sudan's international relations and diplomatic initiatives, as new strategies and policies might be introduced under Ahmed's leadership.

