Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

In the closing days of the campaign trail, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are racing across battleground states, vying for crucial votes. Harris made a poignant stop at a predominantly Black church in Detroit, emphasizing the significance of community action and faith-driven works to influence democracy.

Simultaneously, Trump addressed supporters with characteristic fervor in Pennsylvania, deviating from prepared remarks to criticize Democrats and survey contentious poll results. He faced threats firsthand, referencing a July assassination attempt amid increased security concerns.

The stakes are heightened as control of Congress remains uncertain. With millions having voted early, both major parties gear up to capitalize on crucial House and Senate seats in a bid to secure legislative power, intensifying the political landscape for the coming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)