Harris Leading Over Trump in Pivotal Iowa Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight edge over former President Donald Trump in a new Iowa poll, leading by 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters. This development comes just two days before the upcoming White House election, putting Harris in a commanding position in the state.

Trump has been quick to dispute the poll's validity, calling it 'fake' and 'biased' towards his Democratic contender. Despite setbacks in recent polls, Trump continues to engage with key battleground states, assuring audiences of his support among Iowa farmers, and attempting to undermine the credibility of the poll.

The Des Moines Register poll signifies a potential change in voter sentiment as Harris gains traction, notably from women and independent voters. With over 75 million Americans having already cast their votes, the stakes remain incredibly high as both candidates tour crucial states to rally support before the election on November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)