Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Kumar: Rising Crime and Corruption in Bihar Unveiled
Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister, criticized Nitish Kumar and BJP over issues like crime and corruption. Yadav, during a Govardhan puja event, compared the Bihar government’s alleged failures to the hubris of Lord Indra, predicting a defeat in the upcoming bypolls due to rising public discontent.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique, Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar and a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has accused Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to address escalating issues of crime, corruption, and inflation in the state. Speaking at a Govardhan puja celebration in the Gaya district, Yadav extended festive wishes to attendees while highlighting government shortcomings.
Yadav's criticism was particularly pointed in a social media post where he likened the expected downfall of the current government in upcoming bypolls to the mythological tale of Krishna humbling Lord Indra. He emphasized that Biharis would reject the governance of Nitish-BJP for 20 years marred by soaring inflation and unemployment rates.
Highlighting societal grievances, Yadav called attention to public frustrations over electricity bills and land issues, attributing these problems to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He underscored the spike in crime, noting daily incidents of violence and accusing the state government of incompetence in maintaining law and order. Supporting Yadav, RJD MP Misa Bharti demanded stringent law enforcement from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kurdish Vote: A Clash of Parties & Public Discontent
RJD Stands Firm on Seat Demand, Backs INDIA Bloc Despite Solo Poll Threat
Even if we go solo in Jharkhand polls, we will support INDIA bloc candidates in 60-62 seats: RJD's Manoj Jha in Ranchi.
RJD Voices Dissent Over Jharkhand Seat-Sharing Ahead of Assembly Elections
Less than 12-13 seats not acceptable, RJD has strong hold on 18-20 seats: Manoj Jha on talks with Congress-JMM for Jharkhand polls.