Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Kumar: Rising Crime and Corruption in Bihar Unveiled

In a fiery critique, Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar and a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has accused Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to address escalating issues of crime, corruption, and inflation in the state. Speaking at a Govardhan puja celebration in the Gaya district, Yadav extended festive wishes to attendees while highlighting government shortcomings.

Yadav's criticism was particularly pointed in a social media post where he likened the expected downfall of the current government in upcoming bypolls to the mythological tale of Krishna humbling Lord Indra. He emphasized that Biharis would reject the governance of Nitish-BJP for 20 years marred by soaring inflation and unemployment rates.

Highlighting societal grievances, Yadav called attention to public frustrations over electricity bills and land issues, attributing these problems to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He underscored the spike in crime, noting daily incidents of violence and accusing the state government of incompetence in maintaining law and order. Supporting Yadav, RJD MP Misa Bharti demanded stringent law enforcement from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)