Manoj Jarange's Strategic Shift: Withdraws Political Support in Maharashtra Elections

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced he will not endorse any candidates or parties in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Jarange, who initially supported certain constituencies, decided that the Maratha community should choose independently whom to support. His focus remains on securing Maratha reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:10 IST
Manoj Jarange, a prominent figure in the Maratha quota movement, has announced a surprising decision to withdraw his political support in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Initially, Jarange had plans to back specific candidates but has now decided to let the Maratha community make its own choices.

The decision came after intense discussions and marks a significant departure from his earlier strategies. Jarange clarified that no external pressure influenced his stance, emphasizing that community members should seek clear commitments from candidates regarding Maratha interests.

Although Jarange had initially planned to support and even oppose several candidates, his focus will remain on the ongoing struggle for Maratha reservations. He urged his allies and community members to step back from active electoral participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

