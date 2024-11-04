Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Resolution Sparks Uproar in J&K Assembly

PDP MLA Waheed Para proposed a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, causing uproar in the Assembly. The initiative faced strong opposition from BJP MLAs, prompting heated exchanges. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for order as the assembly proceedings became contentious.

  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly witnessed high drama as PDP MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution opposed to the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the reinstatement of the state's special status. This move sparked immediate protests from BJP MLAs, culminating in a volatile session.

The resolution, intended to reflect the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir's populace, was introduced shortly after NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather assumed the role of Assembly Speaker. Despite Rather's calls for order, heated exchanges between NC, PDP, and BJP members ensued.

With BJP legislators firmly rejecting the resolution, Speaker Rather postponed action, signaling future deliberations on the matter. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted the significance of addressing the issue and suggested that the House reconvene post Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

