German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, following her narrow victory in the presidential election. The announcement was made via the social media platform X.

Scholz commended Sandu for her efforts in navigating Moldova through turbulent times, underscoring her role in aligning the country with European ideals. He emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting Moldova's journey.

The election results confirm Sandu's popularity and strategic vision as Moldova continues to foster stronger ties with Europe. Her win signifies a new chapter of European integration for the nation.

