Left Menu

A Victory for European Aspirations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Moldova's President Maia Sandu for her electoral victory and pro-Western stance. Scholz highlighted Sandu's success in guiding Moldova through challenging times and steering it toward a European future, reaffirming Germany's support for Moldova's aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:28 IST
A Victory for European Aspirations
Maia Sandu
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, following her narrow victory in the presidential election. The announcement was made via the social media platform X.

Scholz commended Sandu for her efforts in navigating Moldova through turbulent times, underscoring her role in aligning the country with European ideals. He emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting Moldova's journey.

The election results confirm Sandu's popularity and strategic vision as Moldova continues to foster stronger ties with Europe. Her win signifies a new chapter of European integration for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024