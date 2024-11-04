Left Menu

Minister Reddy Criticizes Congress' Farm Loan Waiver Claims

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of misleading voters about farm loan waivers in Telangana. He claimed that only Rs 17,869 crore has been waived out of a promised Rs 31,000 crore. Reddy challenged Congress to prove its commitment with a report by a high court judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:23 IST
Minister Reddy Criticizes Congress' Farm Loan Waiver Claims
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of misleading voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with false claims about farm loan waivers in Telangana.

According to Reddy, who also serves as the Telangana BJP president, the Congress's claim of waiving Rs 31,000 crore in farm loans is misleading, as only Rs 17,869 crore has actually been waived. Out of 38.63 lakh intended beneficiaries, only 22 lakh farmers have received assistance, leaving 16 lakh waiting for relief.

Reddy called for Congress to substantiate its claims through a report from a sitting high court judge and criticized the party's governance approach as 'bankrupt politics', citing unfulfilled promises in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024