Minister Reddy Criticizes Congress' Farm Loan Waiver Claims
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of misleading voters about farm loan waivers in Telangana. He claimed that only Rs 17,869 crore has been waived out of a promised Rs 31,000 crore. Reddy challenged Congress to prove its commitment with a report by a high court judge.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of misleading voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with false claims about farm loan waivers in Telangana.
According to Reddy, who also serves as the Telangana BJP president, the Congress's claim of waiving Rs 31,000 crore in farm loans is misleading, as only Rs 17,869 crore has actually been waived. Out of 38.63 lakh intended beneficiaries, only 22 lakh farmers have received assistance, leaving 16 lakh waiting for relief.
Reddy called for Congress to substantiate its claims through a report from a sitting high court judge and criticized the party's governance approach as 'bankrupt politics', citing unfulfilled promises in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
