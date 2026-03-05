Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Step: Anti-Conversion Law Cleared

The Maharashtra cabinet approved a draft bill requiring individuals to seek permission before religious conversion. This proposed law mandates a 60-day notice and registration with an authority. Complaints may lead to police investigation. Marketed as anti-conversion, it fulfills a pre-election promise by BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:36 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has given the green light to a draft bill aimed at regulating religious conversions. The legislation, which mandates individuals to seek approval from a competent authority before switching their faith, was cleared on Thursday.

Under the new law, those wishing to convert must provide a 60-day notice and register their conversion within 25 days or risk the process being deemed void. In addition, police will investigate any complaints from blood relatives deeming such conversions unlawful.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane called the law a fulfillment of an electoral promise, referring to it as a 'strong anti-conversion law'. The bill, part of the proposed 'Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026', is expected to be tabled in the state legislature soon.

