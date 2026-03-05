Maharashtra's Bold Step: Anti-Conversion Law Cleared

The Maharashtra cabinet has given the green light to a draft bill aimed at regulating religious conversions. The legislation, which mandates individuals to seek approval from a competent authority before switching their faith, was cleared on Thursday.

Under the new law, those wishing to convert must provide a 60-day notice and register their conversion within 25 days or risk the process being deemed void. In addition, police will investigate any complaints from blood relatives deeming such conversions unlawful.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane called the law a fulfillment of an electoral promise, referring to it as a 'strong anti-conversion law'. The bill, part of the proposed 'Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026', is expected to be tabled in the state legislature soon.