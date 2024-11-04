Left Menu

BJP Promises UCC in Jharkhand, Assures Tribal Protection

BJP leader Arjun Munda reaffirmed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, ensuring tribal communities won't be affected. Shah launched the BJP manifesto, emphasizing tribal heritage protection and addressing concerns raised by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on NRC and UCC schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:25 IST
BJP leader Arjun Munda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, promising that tribal communities will not be impacted, stated BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda.

During a discussion with ANI, Munda highlighted attempts to stir misconceptions regarding the potential impact of UCC on tribal populations, ensuring the preservation of their rights, laws, and customs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP's intent by unveiling the 'Sankalp Patra,' a manifesto featuring 25 resolutions for Jharkhand, while addressing infiltration concerns.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenged this during his response, prioritizing regional legislation like the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act above the proposed UCC and NRC implementations.

The state's political landscape ahead of the November assembly elections is further enriched by the launch of schemes such as the Guruji credit card, supporting students pursuing higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

