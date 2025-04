Amit Shah's Strategic Chennai Visit: BJP's Next Big Move?

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, plans a brief yet pivotal visit to Chennai on April 11, aiming for strategic discussions with senior BJP leaders.

High on the agenda are informal reviews of the party's current progress and potential alliance prospects within Tamil Nadu.

Arriving on the night of April 10 via a special aircraft, Shah will host critical meetings at a private hotel before concluding his visit on Friday evening, a senior BJP source disclosed to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)