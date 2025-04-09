Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting on New Criminal Laws Implementation in Odisha

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, also the Minister of Cooperation, chaired a crucial review meeting today in New Delhi to assess the implementation of three new criminal laws in the state of Odisha. The meeting, attended by Odisha's Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, focused on the progress of various provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics that are designed to strengthen the law and order in the state.

The session saw the participation of senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Odisha, Director General of Police, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and other key officials from both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Odisha government. The meeting was aimed at evaluating the state’s readiness to effectively implement the provisions of the new laws and ensuring all systems and institutions are aligned with these reforms.

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah emphasized the importance of robust and thorough implementation, urging the Odisha government to prioritize the complete execution of the new criminal laws at every level of administration. He stated that the next six months should be dedicated to the full implementation of these laws, ensuring that they are integrated into the daily functioning of the police, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies across the state.

The Union Home Minister underscored that Odisha, as an emerging state, is poised for significant industrial and technological growth over the next decade. He noted that the new criminal laws would be a key factor in ensuring that the state remains secure and conducive to development. Strengthening the rule of law, as per the minister, is essential for the safety of businesses, citizens, and investors.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah also highlighted the need for consistent monitoring and periodic reviews of the implementation process. He directed the Odisha Home Secretary to conduct weekly reviews to track progress and resolve any emerging issues. Moreover, the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were asked to carry out fortnightly evaluations. Finally, the Chief Minister of Odisha was urged to personally review the situation on a monthly basis, ensuring that the timelines for implementation are adhered to and any bottlenecks are promptly addressed.

The three new criminal laws are expected to have a significant impact on the state's law enforcement framework. They focus on enhancing the functioning of police forces, improving the efficiency of the judicial system, bolstering prosecution mechanisms, and advancing forensic capabilities. These measures are aligned with the vision of a modern, technology-driven, and secure Odisha, which can effectively manage the challenges posed by both domestic and international criminal activities.

This review meeting is an essential step in ensuring that the Odisha government is on track with the implementation of these vital laws and that they are prepared to create a safer and more secure environment for the state’s citizens and businesses alike. The central government is closely monitoring the developments in Odisha, recognizing the state's critical role in India's future economic landscape.