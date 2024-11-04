Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations in Jharkhand

Allegations flew in Jharkhand on Monday as Union Minister Sanjay Seth accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of fostering illegal immigration from Bangladesh to gain electoral support. Seth attributed recent increases in cow smuggling and criminal activity to an order allegedly issued over two years ago under Soren's leadership.

Furthering the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the JMM-led coalition government, labeling it an 'infiltrators' alliance' and a 'mafia's slave.' Speaking at a political rally in Garhwa, Modi asserted that appeasement politics favored Bangladeshi settlers, threatening Jharkhand's tribal communities.

With Jharkhand's assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP has pledged to eradicate illegal immigration and the 'mafia system' while promising new housing projects for the impoverished populace. The elections will unfold in two phases on November 13 and 20, followed by vote counting on November 23.

