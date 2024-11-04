Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations in Jharkhand

Union Minister Sanjay Seth accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of instigating Bangladeshi infiltrations for vote bank politics. Prime Minister Modi criticized the JMM-led coalition, alleging it supports infiltrators and mafia elements. BJP promises transparent governance and new homes in upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:37 IST
Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations in Jharkhand
Union Minister Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations flew in Jharkhand on Monday as Union Minister Sanjay Seth accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of fostering illegal immigration from Bangladesh to gain electoral support. Seth attributed recent increases in cow smuggling and criminal activity to an order allegedly issued over two years ago under Soren's leadership.

Furthering the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the JMM-led coalition government, labeling it an 'infiltrators' alliance' and a 'mafia's slave.' Speaking at a political rally in Garhwa, Modi asserted that appeasement politics favored Bangladeshi settlers, threatening Jharkhand's tribal communities.

With Jharkhand's assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP has pledged to eradicate illegal immigration and the 'mafia system' while promising new housing projects for the impoverished populace. The elections will unfold in two phases on November 13 and 20, followed by vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024