BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Modi emphasize BJP's focus on Jharkhand's prosperity. They assure action against infiltrators and advocate women's empowerment while rallying support with the 'roti, beti, maati' slogan. Chief Minister Soren, confident in the INDIA alliance, accuses BJP of divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:06 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of electoral confidence, Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, predicted a sweeping victory for the party in the state assembly polls. Chouhan highlighted the public's support for BJP and NDA, citing Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Jharkhand as a source of enthusiasm among the people.

Prime Minister Modi, during an election rally in Chaibasa, vowed to tackle infiltration and pledged to empower tribal women by restoring their land. He championed the slogan 'roti, beti aur maati', positioning the BJP-NDA as the choice for the assembly elections, while criticizing the opposition for engaging in vote bank politics.

On the other side, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leading the INDIA alliance, remained confident of electoral success. Soren accused the BJP of dividing communities along religious and social lines and criticized the party's previous tenure for lacking in welfare measures. The two-phase polls are set for November 13 and November 20, with results on November 23.

