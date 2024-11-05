Left Menu

Battle Grounds: Trump vs. Harris in Historic U.S. Election

The United States stands at the brink of a historic election, with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris campaigning fervently. With millions having already voted, the battleground states are crucial in this tight race. The winner requires 270 electoral votes to claim victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:09 IST
Battle Grounds: Trump vs. Harris in Historic U.S. Election
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is nearing a pivotal juncture as the presidential election sees Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris vying for the nation's top office. Both candidates made last-minute appeals across key battleground states after months of rigorous campaigning.

As the election day approaches, over 78 million Americans have already cast their votes either early or via mail. Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral votes, stands out as the most critical among the battleground states, followed closely by North Carolina and Georgia. The stakes are high as a total of 538 votes are at play, needing 270 to secure the presidency.

This election is marked as one of the most consequential in recent history with Trump passionately defending his track record while Harris champions values like unity and constitutional rights. Both parties have ramped up security in anticipation of the results, with major urban centers under tight vigilance to prevent post-election unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024