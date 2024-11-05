Left Menu

Carmen's Stand: A Young Voice in Puerto Rican Politics

In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the Puerto Rican community has become a focal point in the final hours of the 2024 campaign. Kamala Harris' campaign sought to bolster Latino support, while a controversial joke at a rally put Trump in a challenging position with Puerto Rican voters.

In Pennsylvania, as the crucial 2024 Election Day approached, 17-year-old Carmen Hernandez, unable to vote, found her voice in protest outside a Trump rally. Her sign, adorned with a Puerto Rican flag, declared, 'What you call trash is our treasure,' igniting conversation around Puerto Rican identity and politics.

The Trump campaign scrambled to distance itself from a comedian's offensive remark about Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris seized the moment to solidify support from Latino voters, particularly Puerto Ricans, in a pivotal state known as part of the Democrats' 'blue wall.'

This community could be decisive, with candidates vying for its loyalty. Harris' efforts were bolstered by endorsements from Nicky Jam and Bad Bunny, while Trump faced criticism, despite touting past aid to Puerto Rico. The Latino vote, as Reading Mayor Eddie Moran noted, could greatly influence the election's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

