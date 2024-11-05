Left Menu

JMM Appeals to President for Campaign Fairness Amid Flight Restrictions

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is urging President Droupadi Murmu to ensure fair conditions for star campaigners in the upcoming polls. This follows the alleged grounding of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter due to a no-fly zone imposed during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jharkhand.

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention to provide a level-playing field for star campaigners in the forthcoming assembly elections. They allege that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was prohibited from taking off for one-and-a-half hours due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 4.

In a letter addressed to President Murmu, the JMM claimed a no-fly zone was implemented due to PM Modi's presence in Garhwa and Chaibasa. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya noted that CM Soren was scheduled for election meetings, but his helicopter was grounded despite the Election Commission's approval, citing PM's security protocol.

The JMM highlighted that both the President and CM come from tribal communities, emphasizing the need for equal constitutional protection for all star campaigners. The letter appeals for President Murmu's assistance in ensuring that tribal representatives receive equitable respect and treatment in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

