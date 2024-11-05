Congress Leader V D Satheesan Takes Responsibility Ahead of Crucial Kerala By-Polls

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has stated that he will bear full responsibility for the outcome of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha by-polls in Kerala.

Satheesan expressed confidence in a Congress-led UDF victory, crediting the unity and vigorous work across the party's infrastructure.

The upcoming elections will cover Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara constituencies, with specific scheduling adjustments for festival events.

(With inputs from agencies.)