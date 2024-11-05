Historic Night at Howard: Kamala Harris' Election Watch Party

Howard University gears up for a monumental event as it prepares to host Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party.

This marks a historic occasion, being the first presidential election night event on a college campus. Harris, an alumna of Howard, graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree.

The university community, including law student Nigel Jhonson and freshman Jade, express immense pride and excitement, viewing this event as a testament to Howard's legacy of producing influential leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)