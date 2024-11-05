Left Menu

Historic Night at Howard: Kamala Harris' Election Watch Party

Howard University will host Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party. This historic event is significant as Harris is an alumni of the university. Students and locals express their excitement and pride, recognizing the university's role in shaping future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:15 IST
Historic Night at Howard: Kamala Harris' Election Watch Party
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Howard University gears up for a monumental event as it prepares to host Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party.

This marks a historic occasion, being the first presidential election night event on a college campus. Harris, an alumna of Howard, graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree.

The university community, including law student Nigel Jhonson and freshman Jade, express immense pride and excitement, viewing this event as a testament to Howard's legacy of producing influential leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024