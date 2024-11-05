Historic Night at Howard: Kamala Harris' Election Watch Party
Howard University will host Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party. This historic event is significant as Harris is an alumni of the university. Students and locals express their excitement and pride, recognizing the university's role in shaping future leaders.
Howard University gears up for a monumental event as it prepares to host Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party.
This marks a historic occasion, being the first presidential election night event on a college campus. Harris, an alumna of Howard, graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree.
The university community, including law student Nigel Jhonson and freshman Jade, express immense pride and excitement, viewing this event as a testament to Howard's legacy of producing influential leaders.
