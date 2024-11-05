Priti Patel Joins Kemi Badenoch's Conservative Team as Shadow Foreign Secretary

In a strategic move following her election as the Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch has appointed former British Indian home secretary Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary. Patel, who ran in the leadership race against Rishi Sunak, joins the Opposition frontbench aiming to consolidate the party.

Patel expressed support for Badenoch's leadership, emphasizing the need to regain public trust after congratulating her on social media. She aims to challenge the Labour government, led by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, as part of her new role in the House of Commons.

Badenoch is building her shadow cabinet, with Laura Trott taking on shadow education amid rising tuition fees. The Conservatives face a personnel challenge, as they work to fill shadow roles with fewer parliamentary members, many of whom have declined frontbench positions.

