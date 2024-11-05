Left Menu

Priti Patel Joins Kemi Badenoch's Conservative Team as Shadow Foreign Secretary

Priti Patel, a former British Indian home secretary, has been appointed by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch as the shadow foreign secretary. This move aims to unify the divided Conservative Party. Patel, a key player in the Tory leadership race, will face Labour’s David Lammy in parliamentary sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:53 IST
In a strategic move following her election as the Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch has appointed former British Indian home secretary Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary. Patel, who ran in the leadership race against Rishi Sunak, joins the Opposition frontbench aiming to consolidate the party.

Patel expressed support for Badenoch's leadership, emphasizing the need to regain public trust after congratulating her on social media. She aims to challenge the Labour government, led by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, as part of her new role in the House of Commons.

Badenoch is building her shadow cabinet, with Laura Trott taking on shadow education amid rising tuition fees. The Conservatives face a personnel challenge, as they work to fill shadow roles with fewer parliamentary members, many of whom have declined frontbench positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

