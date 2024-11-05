Kamala's Native Village Offers Prayers for Victory

In a heartfelt display of support, Kamala Harris' ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, India, held prayers in anticipation of her U.S. presidential victory. With sacred chants and offerings, the local Hindu priest led the ceremony, attended by villagers and international visitors.

The village has a historical connection to Harris through her maternal grandfather, P.V. Gopalan. Rooted in the region, her family's legacy sparked a community movement, embracing Harris as a 'daughter of the land'. A local politician even expressed confidence in her success, promising further celebrations and charity if she wins.

The event drew global attention, echoing the village's 2020 celebrations for Harris' Vice Presidency. Devony Evans, an American living in Chennai, joined the prayers, emphasizing the importance of honoring Harris' heritage as both an Indian and U.S. leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)