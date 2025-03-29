Left Menu

Tension in the Arctic: U.S. Vice President Sparks Controversy in Greenland

During a recent visit to Greenland, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark's management of the territory and rallied for American partnership while emphasizing respect for Greenland's sovereignty. The visit sparked backlash among Greenlanders and calls for unity amidst geopolitical pressures from superpowers like China and Russia.

Updated: 29-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:53 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark for its inadequate defense of Greenland from Russian and Chinese incursions during his visit to the Arctic region.

Vance emphasized U.S. interest in establishing a partnership with Greenland, assuring respect for its sovereignty while pledging more naval resources.

The visit spurred protests in Greenland, with President Trump underscoring Greenland's strategic importance for global peace and security.

