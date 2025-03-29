Tension in the Arctic: U.S. Vice President Sparks Controversy in Greenland

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark for its inadequate defense of Greenland from Russian and Chinese incursions during his visit to the Arctic region.

Vance emphasized U.S. interest in establishing a partnership with Greenland, assuring respect for its sovereignty while pledging more naval resources.

The visit spurred protests in Greenland, with President Trump underscoring Greenland's strategic importance for global peace and security.

